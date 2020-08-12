KITCHENER -- Tim Hortons annual Camp Day is back, but with a digital twist this year.

The initiative takes place at locations across Canada, Wednesday marking the 40th year.

According to the company, every year on Camp Day Tim Hortons and its 1,500 restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot coffee to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. This year also marked the first year all proceeds from the sales of iced coffee will go towards the camps as well.

The Tim Hortons Foundation Camps has a total of seven camps that are funded by Camp Day. The company says these camps give kids from low-income homes a chance to experience camp through a multi-year program.

However, this year due to COVID-19, the camp experience has shifted online.

The eight-week Tims eCamp kicked off last month with campers grouped into cabins and guided by councilors to build social, emotional, and developmental skills.

The company says last year Camp Day raised more than $12.3 million and has helped nearly 300,000 kids since it began in 1991.