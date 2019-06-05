

CTV Kitchener





Buy a coffee on Wednesday and send a kid to camp.

June 5 is Camp Day at Tim Hortons, the company’s largest fundraiser of the year. Bracelets, coffee proceeds and cash all go directly toward sending kids to camp, Kathy Toushan, owner of the Tim Hortons on University Avenue says.

“They could be sent out west to go horseback riding, they could be less than an hour away from here, but every camp is really unique and offers a whole bunch of activities,” she says.

There are a total of seven camps across the continent, and Camp Day aims to send youth to camp as part of a four-year program.

Last year, Tim Hortons raised $13 million and the company hopes to raise even more money in 2019.

Virgin Radio made a guest appearance at the University location on Wednesday morning, helping to serve customers for the cause.

“It’s especially fun for me because I used to work at Tim Hortons back in the day so it’s kinda like returning to what I know best – pouring coffee!” says host Rae Kelly.

Also in attendance was morning show host Cash Connors.

“I mean, it’s Camp day! So they’re putting us to work. Because, you know, we don’t do enough at the radio station. Coming out here, serving coffees and making sure that all the donations go to make sure that kids go to camp,” he says.

The staff was challenged Monday to sell out of Camp Day bracelets, which they were able to do. Their reward: giving one of their managers a pie of the face.