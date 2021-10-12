TikTok challenge believed to be reason for bathroom vandalism in Huron County

KITCHENER -

Huron County OPP believe a TikTok challenge might have been the motivation for an act of vandalism to a bathroom at Goderich Park.

The hashtag “devious licks” has seen bathrooms trashed and items stolen on the social media platform.

“It's like every bad influence kid that your parents always didn't want you to hang out with is most of TikTok now,” said Aimee Morrison, a University of Waterloo professor and social media expert. “And TikTok makes that behaviour look cool.

Guelph police are also investigating two incidents at schools in the city.

“Damaging someone else's property is the criminal offense of mischief,” said Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for Guelph police. “Certainly the people who commit those crimes are liable for all of the same things as anyone else who commits a crime, the potential for charges and so on.”

The Waterloo Region District School Board says they are monitoring the trend and have seen instances of damaged washrooms that may be related to it.

“We continue to reinforce with students that we're coming together in a caring school community with respectful behaviours and that's what makes schools work,” said Lila Read, the associate director of WRDSB.

Teachers say they’re now on alert for more daring challenges, including one where students are urged to slap a teacher or staff member.

“Teachers are on high alert,” said Jeff Pelich, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Waterloo Region. “They want to make sure that they are protecting themselves.”

Morrison says she is less concerned, as these kinds of trends are not organized and quickly lose their lustre.

“I would say pay more attention to what the platform itself encourages in terms of content that gets posted, what kinds of content tends to go viral, and how and why teenagers act on that content,” she said.

On TikTok, a search for #deviouslicks now leads to no results and a message that says, “this phrase may be related with behavior or content that violates our guidelines.”

“We really encourage parents and students to use training wheels with these devices,” said Pelich. “Find ways to use it in appropriate ways and teach those skills.”