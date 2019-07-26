Featured
Tiki torches made by Cambridge company recalled due to fire risk
Health Canada has announced a recall on Fusion brand solar-powered tiki torches because of the risk of fire.
The department says the batteries can overheat, causing the light fixture's housing to melt and posing a risk of fire.
It says the Cambridge-based company has already received 19 reports of the light melting, but no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects black, 3-in-1 solar-powered tiki torches and over 8,000 units were sold across Canada between January 1st and July 17th this year.