

The Canadian Press





Health Canada has announced a recall on Fusion brand solar-powered tiki torches because of the risk of fire.

The department says the batteries can overheat, causing the light fixture's housing to melt and posing a risk of fire.

It says the Cambridge-based company has already received 19 reports of the light melting, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects black, 3-in-1 solar-powered tiki torches and over 8,000 units were sold across Canada between January 1st and July 17th this year.