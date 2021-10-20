Tight vote leads to approval of proposed towers Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -

Cambridge council has given the go-ahead for a proposed 28-storey hotel and 37-storey condo tower.

The project now dubbed the “Cambridge Mill Development” was approved at a Tuesday night meeting with 5 members voting in favour and four against.

The two buildings at 130 Water Street North would be the tallest in the area.

There would also be a food service area and commercial space within a two-storey podium connecting the towers.

Pearle Hospitality, which owns the Cambridge Mill, plans to build the towers next to the restaurant along the waterfront.

City staff presented a report recommending the proposal at the Tuesday night meeting, while seven delegates also presented.

“Now more than ever we need to breathe renewed hope into our business community for a bright, prosperous, future downtown,” said Brian Kennedy of the Downtown Cambridge BIA.

A majority of the delegates were in favour of the project, but a few still remained critical, citing the height and design in proximity to heritage buildings as an issue.

“We don’t need another world class spa, we need affordable housing that respects our core,” said Cambridge resident Michelle Goodridge. “This development is overzealous and sets a dangerous precedent not only in Galt, but across Cambridge.”

Councillors who voted against the towers also cited height and design as their concerns, while those who voted in favour said they were hopeful the development will bring economic opportunities and vibrancy to the downtown core.