

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Liberals hang on to Kitchener Centre despite strong Green Party showing

KITCHENER – The people of Kitchener-Centre have spoken, voting for incumbent Liberal candidate Raj Saini for another term.

The race in the bellwether riding was varied but not close, as Saini was declared at a point in the vote counting where he had nearly 40 per cent of the votes.

CTV declared him the winner at 10:54 p.m.

Neck-and-neck race in Kitchener-Conestoga see Tim Louis take the win

KITCHENER – Another close race in Kitchener-Conestoga came down to the final votes.

The Canadian Press declared Liberal candidate Tim Louis the winner at 11:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

He confirmed to CTV that he had won after noon.

SUV collides with ION train in Kitchener

KITCHENER - An SUV and ION train collided in Kitchener on Sunday evening.

It happened on Maurice Street between Ottawa Street South and Sydney Street South around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the ION and SUV were both heading northbound when the driver of the SUV attempted to turn right onto Charles Street East.

Kitchener cannabis producer looking to eventually fill more than 400 positions

KITCHENER - A Kitchener cannabis company is hoping to eventually hire more than 400 new workers.

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation, or JWC, held a career fair on Tuesday just down the road from their Manitou Drive facility.

"We will eventually employ 400 in total at our flagship facility," said Nathan Woodworth of JWC. "Today [for our job fair] we are only looking to hire 15 people."

Woman ejected from moving vehicle in Kitchener crash, driver flees and crashes into another car

KITCHENER - A woman was seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle involved in a crash in Kitchener on Saturday.

As a result, a 64-year-old woman from Cambridge suffered a serious head injury.

Officials were called to King Street East near Sportsworld Crossing around 3:45 p.m.