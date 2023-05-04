Ticket sales begin for 55th KW Oktoberfest

Ticket sales officially kick off on Thursday for the 55th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

The festival spans four weekends at venues across the region including Concordia Club, Hasburg Haus, Hubertushaus, KoolHaus and Schwaben Club.

“After years of pandemic restrictions and a slow return to in-person events in 2022, we are beyond thrilled to offer full festival activities for this year,” said festival president Allan Cayenne.

“Our Festhallen partners are preparing to show everyone that the Spirit of Gemütlichkeit is as strong as ever in our community. We look forward to sharing our authentic Bavarian experiences with our returning guests and lots of new visitors.”

Canadian country band The Road Hammers will headline the Oktoberfest block party on the opening night, KW Oktoberfest said.

Mariana’s Trench, David Wilcox, The Trews, Finger Eleven, and German band Dorfrocker are scheduled to perform at the Koolhaus at Bingemans.

“Festhallen tickets are limited and often sell out in advance, so buy your tickets early,” festival organizers said in a release.

Tickets for the annual KW Oktoberfest will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Bavarian festival runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 14.