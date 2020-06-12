A local veterinarian says it’s time to get serious about ticks, and the health risks they can pose, after a rising number of reports in Waterloo Region.

“In the last few years they've become much more prevalent,” said Dr. Anne Woolstencroft of Williamburg Veterinary Hospital in Kitchener, noting that she’s seen an increase in awareness about ticks, and their potential to carry Lyme disease.

“The first nine years we were open we did not discuss ticks, think about ticks, worry about ticks”, she noted, but said that’s different now.

So far this year, Woolstencroft has seen more cases than in the past.

“We did have three Lyme disease positives at our clinic this week, prior to this we’ve probably had one or two a year.” Said Woolstencroft.

Blacklegged ticks and Deer ticks are particularly troublesome because they carry Lyme disease.

According to Public Health Ontario, there are several Lyme disease hotspots in Ontario, including in the Hamilton area.

Dr. Woolstencroft recommends owners check their dogs regularly for ticks, stay away from Lyme disease hotspots and avoid tall grass as some of the best ways to preventpotential problems with ticks.