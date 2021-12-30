Thursday's Guelph Storm game postponed due to COVID-19
Guelph Storm take on Sarnia Sting in OHL.
Thursday evening's Guelph Storm game against the Windsor Spitfires has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The Ontario Hockey League posted about the cancellation, saying the Spitfires have suspended team activities.
The Spitfires were also supposed to play the Flint Firebirds on Friday. That game was also postponed.
The games will be rescheduled at a later date.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario delaying return to school until Jan. 5, sources say
-
-
-