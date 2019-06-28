

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada says much of southwestern Ontario will experience frequent showers and thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Erin, Woodstock, Stratford and Goderich.

They say Waterloo Region and Guelph could see between 20 and 40 millimetres by Saturday morning.

Other areas could experience heavy rain, large hail and wind of up to 90km/h.

Environment Canada says those gusts could cause damage to buildings, trees and even overturn large vehicles.

Heavy downpours may also lead to flash flooding and water pooling on streets.ctv