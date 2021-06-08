KITCHENER -- Environment Canada said thunderstorms, winds and downpours are possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement, covering Guelph, Erin, Cambridge, Kitchener, Region of Waterloo, Mount Forest, Arthur and Wellington County.

The statement said isolated thunderstorms will move through the area, bringing heavy downpours. This could include rain of between 20 to 40 millimetres in an hour or less, along with winds gusting to 70 km/h.

Sudden downpours could result in difficult driving conditions.