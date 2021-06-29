WATERLOO -- Severe thunderstorms ripped through Waterloo Region Tuesday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo, with officials calling off the warning just before 6 p.m.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday as meteorologist track a severe thundestorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

Locations impacted included Kitchener, Hamilton, Waterloo, Cambridge, Brantford, Guelph, Milton, Burlington, Elmira, Halton Hills, Ancaster, Dundas and Waterdown.

Residents are urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

@CityKitchener big limb down blocking Dumfries Ave pic.twitter.com/ktHVg80yCU — John Shewchuk (@johnshewchuk) June 29, 2021

Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking heavy rainfall and thunderstorms into this evening.

Rainfall amounts of 25 mm have been reported in some areas, but officials say amounts will be "highly variable" given the localized nature of rain and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are possible by late this evening in some areas.

Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

The rainfall warning is also in effect for Erin and southern Wellington County.