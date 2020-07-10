KITCHENER -- A summer thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo Region, lighting up the sky and bringing some much-needed rain to the region.

Friday marked the 10th straight day with temperatures over 30 C.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:30 p.m., warning of flash flooding, strong winds and possible hail. The warning ended shortly after 8 p.m.

Social media users showed flooding on some Kitchener streets as storm drains worked to keep up with rain. Forsyth Drive in the Westmount neighbourhood turned into a pond during the storm.

An Environment Canada meteorologist said 63 millimetres of rain fell from the thunderstorms over the course of a few hours. The four hours of rain brought 70 per cent of normal monthly levels.

The rain also helped rivers return to normal levels. Conestogo River returned to its normal summer flow level on Friday night.

Here are some photos of the storm as it rolled through southern Ontario and Waterloo Region:

Eventful early evening! Heatwaves always end in big storms! Just west of Waterloo/Elmira #ONStorm Cell pix for now, DSLR shots coming later pic.twitter.com/SPI3JIIXiz — ᛚᛅᚢᚱᛅ⚡ᛏᚢᚴᚼᛅᛋᚾᛅ (@LauraDuchesne) July 10, 2020

*Correction* Looking EAST from uptown Waterloo �� (sorry!). All the other cloud is heading NNE, while this is rolling and growing quickly back south west?? #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/UWyjXqAoRz — Tyrone Kidney �� (@TCKidney) July 10, 2020

This just rolled in over Kitchener-Waterloo. Temp dropped. Winds picking up!!! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ExOR2HDxQr — Vidman ���� Dan Lauckner (@vidman) July 10, 2020

Storm coming in ! pic.twitter.com/otbNqfBLgj — Peter Heinrich (@cropwiz) July 10, 2020