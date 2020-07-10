Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Thunderstorm brings much-needed rain to Waterloo Region
Storm clouds form ahead of a thunderstorm on July 10, 2020 (Twitter: brenda hughes)
KITCHENER -- A summer thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo Region, lighting up the sky and bringing some much-needed rain to the region.
Friday marked the 10th straight day with temperatures over 30 C.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:30 p.m., warning of flash flooding, strong winds and possible hail. The warning ended shortly after 8 p.m.
Social media users showed flooding on some Kitchener streets as storm drains worked to keep up with rain. Forsyth Drive in the Westmount neighbourhood turned into a pond during the storm.
An Environment Canada meteorologist said 63 millimetres of rain fell from the thunderstorms over the course of a few hours. The four hours of rain brought 70 per cent of normal monthly levels.
The rain also helped rivers return to normal levels. Conestogo River returned to its normal summer flow level on Friday night.
Here are some photos of the storm as it rolled through southern Ontario and Waterloo Region: