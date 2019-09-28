Featured
Three youths charged in connection to stabbing
The Brantford police station seen in this undated file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:58AM EDT
Three youths have been charged after a 48-year-old man was stabbed Thursday.
Brantford Police received a report of an altercation that turned violent on Icomm Drive.
That’s where they found the man with a stomach wound.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The three youths, who have not been identified, were arrested a short time later.
They’ve been charged with aggravated assault.