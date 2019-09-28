

Three youths have been charged after a 48-year-old man was stabbed Thursday.

Brantford Police received a report of an altercation that turned violent on Icomm Drive.

That’s where they found the man with a stomach wound.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three youths, who have not been identified, were arrested a short time later.

They’ve been charged with aggravated assault.