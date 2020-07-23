WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police have seized a rifle they say was in a stolen vehicle and charged three male youths in connection to the incident.

Officers first received reports of a stolen vehicle at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday from a home on Pebblecreek Court in Kitchener.

A resident told police his garage was entered overnight and his vehicle parked in the driveway was stolen.

Police say that, with the help of the resident, they were able to track the vehicle down on Greenfield Avenue.

An unloaded rifle was seized from the vehicle, according to officials.

The three youths have been charged with offences including breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They were held for a show cause hearing.