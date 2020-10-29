KITCHENER -- Three local hockey players have been invited to Canada’s World Juniors selection camp in Red Deer, Alta. next month.

In a news release, the Kitchener Rangers congratulated defencemen Donovan Sebrango for earning his invitation. Sebrango, originally from Kingston, was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings earlier this month.

He'll join two Waterloo Region natives at the selection camp: goaltender Tristan Lennox, who plays for the Saginaw Spirit but is originally from Cambridge, and forward Cole Schwindt, who plays for the Mississauga Steelheads and is originally from Kitchener.

Schwindt was selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft.

The trio are among 46 players who were invited to the selection camp.

Five goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 26 forwards will compete for the opportunity to represent Canada on the world stage in January for the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The championship is scheduled to be held in Edmonton, Alta. this year from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5.