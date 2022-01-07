Three vehicles stolen an hour apart in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Police are investigating after three separate vehicles were stolen about an hour apart in Kitchener on Thursday.

Around 8 a.m., Waterloo regional police received a report of a stolen black Toyota Venza while it was left warming up in the area of Commonwealth Street and Bleams Road.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police received a call on a second warm-up theft, this time a beige Nissan Murano that was taken from a driveway in the area of Keewatin Avenue and Misty Street.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police were notified of a stolen gold Chevrolet Equinox from a residence in the area of Ruskview Road and Sweetbriar Drive.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.