Three vehicles stolen after keys taken from lockers at K-W fitness facilities

Waterloo regional police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts where vehicle keys were taken from onsite lockers at local fitness facilities.

In two out of three incidents, the stolen vehicles have not yet been recovered.

In a press release, police said they received a report of a vehicle stolen from a fitness facility in the area of Strasburg Road and Block Line Road in Kitchener at around 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Two days later, at approximately 5:40 a.m., another vehicle was reported stolen from a home in the area of Mountain Laurel Crescent and Bridlewreath Street in Kitchener. The vehicle keys had previously been reported stolen from a fitness facility in the area of Strasburg Road and Block Line Road in Kitchener – around 4 km away from the residence.

In the final incident mentioned in the release, on Feb. 17 at around 8:40 p.m. a third vehicle was reported stolen from a fitness facility in the area of Ira Needles Boulevard and University Avenue West in Waterloo.

All three investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.