Two trucks and a car collided at an Elora intersection Saturday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Colbourne Street and Gerrie Side Road.

The car, with damage to both the left and right sides, came to rest against a nearby apartment building.

Both trucks had damage to their front ends.

One of them even a piece of the car embedded in the wreckage.

OPP say there were no serious injuries.