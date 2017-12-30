Featured
Three vehicles collide at Elora intersection
One of 3 vehicles damaged in an Elora crash. (Dec. 30, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 7:27PM EST
Two trucks and a car collided at an Elora intersection Saturday.
It happened just before 4 p.m. at Colbourne Street and Gerrie Side Road.
The car, with damage to both the left and right sides, came to rest against a nearby apartment building.
Both trucks had damage to their front ends.
One of them even a piece of the car embedded in the wreckage.
OPP say there were no serious injuries.