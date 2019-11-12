

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO -- A three-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital with critical injuries on Tuesday.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene north of Waterloo.

An air ambulance was also called and one person has been transported to London's Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.

It happened on Line 86 near Mallot Road around 4:30.

Line 86 is closed between Mallot and Hergott Roads.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are charges pending.