Three-vehicle crash sends person to hospital with critical injuries
A portion of road is closed on Line 86 following a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 6:31PM EST
WATERLOO -- A three-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital with critical injuries on Tuesday.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene north of Waterloo.
An air ambulance was also called and one person has been transported to London's Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.
It happened on Line 86 near Mallot Road around 4:30.
Line 86 is closed between Mallot and Hergott Roads.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are charges pending.