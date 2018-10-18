Featured
Three vehicle crash sends one person to hospital
Police say one person was hurt after three cars collided in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:15AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:16AM EDT
One person was hurt after three cars collided in Kitchener on Thursday morning.
Police said it happened just after 9 a.m. at Courtland Avenue East and Cedar Street South.
One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.