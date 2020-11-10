KITCHENER -- The southbound lanes of a road in Cambridge were closed for several hours on Tuesday night following a three-vehicle crash.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection in front of 612 Hespeler Rd around 5:45 p.m. Officials said two vehicles collided while one was turning left into the GoodLife Fitness in the plaza. One vehicle then collided with a third, which was stopped to exit at the lights.

Two people were taken to hospital. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police expect the investigation to take several hours.