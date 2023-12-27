KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three-vehicle crash closes Kitchener road

    Emergency crews on scene at a crash on New Dundee Road in Kitchener on Dec. 27, 2023. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) Emergency crews on scene at a crash on New Dundee Road in Kitchener on Dec. 27, 2023. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener)

    A section of New Dundee Road in south Kitchener was shut down after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

    In an email, Waterloo regional police said officers responded around 4:20 p.m.

    Police did not say how many people were hurt but said only minor injuries have been reported.

    New Dundee Road is closed between Executive Place and Robert Ferrie Drive while police investigate.

