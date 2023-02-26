Three-vehicle crash causes driver to be trapped on major Kitchener road

A crash involving three vehicles caused one car to be flipped and a driver to be trapped on Weber Street East in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the collision near Franklin Street North around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Waterloo regional police say a vehicle was flipped onto its side and the fire department had to extract a 59-year-old woman.

No one was hurt during the crash.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Weber St. E, but in an update around 11 a.m., said the road was reopened.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.