

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police responded to a three-vehicle collision in Kitchener Saturday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. on King Street East near Sportsworld Drive.

They say three vehicles were involved.

From the damage it appears one vehicle rear-ended another, and then that vehicle was also hit from behind.

Police say no injuries were reported.

No word yet on any charges.