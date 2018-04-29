Featured
Three-vehicle collision shuts down lane of busy road
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 11:25AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police responded to a three-vehicle collision in Kitchener Saturday evening.
Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. on King Street East near Sportsworld Drive.
They say three vehicles were involved.
From the damage it appears one vehicle rear-ended another, and then that vehicle was also hit from behind.
Police say no injuries were reported.
No word yet on any charges.