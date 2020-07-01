WATERLOO -- A crash involving three vehicles, that sent three people to hospital, is currently under investigation.

Haldimand County emergency crews were called to Highway 3 between Decewsville Road and Dry Lake Road around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was reported that a tractor trailer was involved and a woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A 47-year-old woman was extricated from a vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say a blue pickup truck was travelling westbound on Hwy. 3, waiting for traffic to pass in order to turn left into a driveway, when it was struck from behind by a westbound white pickup truck.

The momentum of the impact caused the blue truck to go into the eastbound lane and strike the back left corner of a tractor trailer heading the other way.

The 18-year-old driver of the blue truck and the 45-year-old driver of the white truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 57-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The area roads were closed down for about three and a half hours as emergency crews were on scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888 -310 -1122.