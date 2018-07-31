

CTV Kitchener





A cleanup is underway in Norfolk County, after a truck turned over and spilled animal remains onto the road.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 26 year-old male driver was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The incident happened on St. John’s Road East. The truck was traveling West when it lost control and rolled over.

The road was closed between Marburg Road and Cockshutt Road for cleanup.

The incident is still being investigated.