Three taken to hospital following vehicle rollover
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 5:23PM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:01PM EST
A vehicle ended up on its roof following a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (Feb. 15, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in a car on its roof and three people being taken to hospital.
Emergency responders were called to the scene on University Avenue West and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener around 3 p.m.
Police say the three people taken to hospital have minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
There is no word yet regarding any charges.