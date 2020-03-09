Three taken to hospital as a result of Kitchener apartment fire
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, March 9, 2020 11:10AM EDT
Fire damage to an apartment building on Yager Ave. in Kitchener. (Mar. 8, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Three people suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Kitchener apartment building Sunday morning.
When crews arrived at 42 Yager Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. they found three balconies and a living room engulfed in flames.
The building was evacuated and three residents were taken to hospital for further treatment.
It’s believed the fire started on a balcony on the second floor and spread to the ones above and below.
Damage is estimated at $400,000.
Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious and careless smoking may be to blame.
