Three taken to hospital after crash on Highway 6 near Guelph

KITCHENER -

Provincial police have reopened Highway 6 north of Guelph after a crash that sent three people to hospital.

Officials say it happened around 5 p.m. near Wellington County Road 22.

According to a tweet from OPP, three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway reopened just before 9 p.m.

OPP say they continue to investigate this crash.