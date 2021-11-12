Three taken to hospital after crash on Highway 6 near Guelph
First responders at the scene of a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph. (Nov. 12, 2021)
KITCHENER -
Provincial police have reopened Highway 6 north of Guelph after a crash that sent three people to hospital.
Officials say it happened around 5 p.m. near Wellington County Road 22.
According to a tweet from OPP, three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The highway reopened just before 9 p.m.
OPP say they continue to investigate this crash.