Police were searching for three individuals after a jewellery store was robbed on Thursday.

It happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. at Harris Jeweller on 123 King Street in Burford.

Police determined that two unknown males entered the store. One smashed the cases with a tool, and the other grabbed the jewellery.

They fled in a dark pick-up truck which was waiting outside, driven by a third suspect.

The suspects were described as thin males of average height, wearing dark clothing, hoodies and gloves.

Anyone with information relating to this incident was encouraged to call Brant County OPP.