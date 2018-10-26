Featured
Three suspects involved in jewellery store smash and grab
Two suspects robbed a jewellery store and fled in a waiting pickup truck. (Source: Brant County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 6:00PM EDT
Police were searching for three individuals after a jewellery store was robbed on Thursday.
It happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. at Harris Jeweller on 123 King Street in Burford.
Police determined that two unknown males entered the store. One smashed the cases with a tool, and the other grabbed the jewellery.
They fled in a dark pick-up truck which was waiting outside, driven by a third suspect.
The suspects were described as thin males of average height, wearing dark clothing, hoodies and gloves.
Anyone with information relating to this incident was encouraged to call Brant County OPP.