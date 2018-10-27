

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for three suspects following a robbery at a jewellery store in Brant County on Thursday.

Police say two men broke into Harris Jeweller in Burford.

OPP say once inside the store, one of the men smashed the cases with a tool, and the second man started grabbing jewellery.

Officials say the suspects took off in a dark coloured pickup truck that was waiting out front with the third suspect driving.