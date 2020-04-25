WATERLOO -- A road safety blitz by regional and provincial police is still going strong during the pandemic as WRPS report three stunt driving busts in one afternoon.

On Saturday, regional police say they stopped three drivers all going at least 50 km/h over the speed limit.

One driver was going 147 km/h in the 90 km/h zone on Hwy. 8 at Fairway Road, another was going 154/h in a 90 on Hwy. 7/8 at Homer Watson Blvd, while the final driver was going 104 km/h in a 50 on Wellington Street North in Kitchener.

Police say there has been a significant increase in dangerous driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has sparked the road blitz program ‘Operation Overpass’.

Last year, from mid-March until mid-April, the OPP laid eight stunt driving charges. This year in the same time frame, that number has jumped to 43.