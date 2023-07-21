Three separate investigations lead to over 85 charges laid: WRPS

Some of the weapons seized by Waterloo regional police during three separate investigations. (Twitter: @WRPS) Some of the weapons seized by Waterloo regional police during three separate investigations. (Twitter: @WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver