Three separate investigations lead to over 85 charges laid: WRPS

It was a busy couple of days for the Waterloo Regional Police Service, resulting in over 85 charges laid stemming from three separate investigations.

Police say within two days, more than 11 firearms, five kilograms of drugs and $100,000 in currency were seized during the investigations.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Two people were arrested, and police say over 55 criminal charges were laid following the completion of a drug trafficking investigation in Cambridge.

In June, Waterloo regional police launched an investigation into a 22-year-old man from Cambridge.

Police say they completed search warrants at two residences on Wednesday and seized:

Six handguns

A loaded shotgun

More than $100,000 in currency

A motor vehicle

Approximately four kilograms of suspected methamphetamine

More than a kilogram of suspected cocaine

The 22-year-old and a 62-year-old man also from Cambridge were jointly charged with the following offences:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm (six counts)

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Contravention of storage regulations (six counts)

Careless storage of a firearm (six counts)

Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking

Police say the 22-year-old was also charged with possession of proceeds of a crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old was additionally charged with six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Both men were held in police custody for a bail hearing.

REPORTED FIREARM

Also on Wednesday, around 9 p.m., Waterloo regional police say they received a report of a prohibited firearm at a residence in Kitchener on Evergreen Crescent.

Police located the gun and arrested a 54-year-old Kitchener man. After completing a search warrant, police also seized:

Three firearms

An imitation firearm

Ammunition

Gun powder

A crossbow

An expandable baton

A spring-loaded knife

A large amount of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine

The man was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized (three counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts)

Careless use/storage of a firearm (three counts)

Possession contrary to order (nine counts)

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

RESIDENCE DISPUTE

Waterloo regional police seized weapons from a Waterloo residence Thursday after completing a search warrant.

Police say they responded to reports of a dispute at a residence in the area of Colonial Acres, where they found a 23-year-old man from Waterloo in possession of weapons.

The following items were seized after a search warrant was completed:

A shotgun

A pellet gun

Brass knuckles

Ammunition

The man was charged with the following criminal offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, ammunition

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Assault

Uttering threats to cause death (two counts)

Mischief under $5,000

Forcible confinement

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing