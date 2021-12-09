Three public health units recommend further limitations to holiday gatherings and to work from home

Health care workers run tests on a COVID-19 suspected patient in a resuscitation bay in the adult emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mikaela MacKenzie - POOL Health care workers run tests on a COVID-19 suspected patient in a resuscitation bay in the adult emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mikaela MacKenzie - POOL

Kitchener Top Stories