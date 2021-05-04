Advertisement
Three people taken to hospital after crash on Woodlawn Road in Guelph
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 5:33PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:53PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Three people were taken to hospital following a crash between a car and transport truck at Woodlawn Road W. and Regal Road in Guelph, police say.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday after a car travelling eastbound collided with a stationary transport truck in the westbound lanes, police said.
Police said a male driver and two female passengers were transported to Hamilton hospitals by ambulance with “various injuries.”
Officials remain on the scene.
