KITCHENER -- Three people were taken to hospital following a crash between a car and transport truck at Woodlawn Road W. and Regal Road in Guelph, police say.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday after a car travelling eastbound collided with a stationary transport truck in the westbound lanes, police said.

Police said a male driver and two female passengers were transported to Hamilton hospitals by ambulance with “various injuries.”

Officials remain on the scene.