CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 5:25PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 9, 2019 5:27PM EST
A two-vehicle crash has resulted in the three involved occupants being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
First responders were called to the incident around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The area of Maltby Road near Watson Road just outside of Guelph was shut down for a period time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.