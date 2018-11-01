

CTV Kitchener





Three males were allegedly stabbed by an unknown suspect in multiple instances on Thursday.

According to police, the incidents happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the area of King Street North and University Avenue.

Waterloo Regional Police said in a news release that the victims were stabbed in separate, unprovoked altercations.

One of the victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second received serious injuries, was treated at local hospital and has since been released.

A third victim suffered minor injuries as well.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his late teens or early 20s with an average build.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweater and grey pants.

His hair appeared to be shaved on one side, and braided on top.

Police released images of a male in connection to these incidents, as well as of two females who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.