Three people sprayed with substance from aerosol can at Cambridge high school: police

Galt Collegiate Institute is pictured on May 12, 2022. (Chris Thomson) Galt Collegiate Institute is pictured on May 12, 2022. (Chris Thomson)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family

A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver