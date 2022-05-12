Three people sprayed with substance from aerosol can at Cambridge high school: police

Galt Collegiate Institute was placed in hold and secure Thursday morning while police responded to a report of an assault on school grounds.

Officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called to the Cambridge high school, in the area of Water Street North and Samuelson Street, around 9:35 a.m.

In a media release, police said someone "approached the three victims and sprayed them with a substance from an aerosol can."

All three received medical treatment from paramedics at the scene, and their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Police said the person responsible for the incident fled the area.

They believe it was a targeted incident and there was no concern for public safety.

Galt Collegiate Institute was placed in hold and secure during this time, and the Waterloo Region District School Board tweeted that it had been lifted by 11:30 a.m.

Police have not indicated whether those involved in the assault were students or adults.

They continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.