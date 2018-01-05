

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision in Kitchener sent three people to hospital.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on King Street East near Morgan Avenue in Kitchener around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a white van was attempting to turn left into a driveway on King, but when making the turn, turned into the path of a Volkswagen, driven by a 67-year-old Barrie man.

The driver of the Volkswagen, as well as two adult female passengers were taken to local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the van, a 67-year-old Lindsay, Ont. woman, was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of King were closed for approximately two hours while police investigated.

The driver of the van has been charged with making an unsafe turn.