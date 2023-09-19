Three people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate a four-vehicle crash near Elmira that sent several people to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police posted on social media at 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, saying Arthur Street South was closed at Sawmill Road due to the investigation.

The collision involved two passenger vehicles, a Dodge Caravan and a Ram 1500 truck, and two transport trucks, according to a media release posted by police.

Police said an 85-year-old man from Drayton was transported by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ram, a 41-year-old woman, and the passenger in the Ram, a 75-year-old woman, both from Hanover, were taken to a local hospital. Police did not comment on the severity of their injuries.

The drivers of the transport trucks, a 22-year-old Fergus man and a 51-year-old man from Wingham, were not hurt.

At 9:10 p.m., police said the intersection would remain closed for the cleanup of a large fuel spill.

Regional Environment Enforcement Services will be looking into the impact of the diesel spill.