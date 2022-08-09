Three people reportedly break in to Waterloo home, assault person inside

Waterloo regional police are investigating a break-in they say involved three people assaulting someone inside a home.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Albert and Weber Streets in Waterloo around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

Three people gained entry into the home, assaulted someone inside, and fled the area, according to officials.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the people involved are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.