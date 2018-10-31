

CTV Kitchener





Three people have been injured in a t-bone crash on Wednesday.

It happened at the intersections of Wellington Road 7 and Wellington Road 12 around 1:12 p.m.

Police initially reported that a sedan was travelling northbound when it collided with a transport truck that entered the intersection travelling westbound.

The occupants of the sedan were all taken to local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver, a 52-year-old Minto female, was transferred to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A 29-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old male passenger, who police said were both related to the driver, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. They were from Palmerston.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the collision.

There was no word on the cause of the crash or whether any charges would be laid.

Another crash happened nearby the day before.

That crash led to a man being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, as well.