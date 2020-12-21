KITCHENER -- Police are investigating a serious collision in Wellesley that sent three people to hospital.

According to police, it happened in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road on Monday at around 7 a.m. Two pickup trucks were involved.

A post on Twitter showed two trucks with significant damage. One was seen off the road in the ditch with one of its doors detached.

Police initially said that multiple people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash. In an email, officials said that three people had been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed while police investigate. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route in the meantime.

Officers were on scene flying a remote piloted vehicle (RPV) to help with the investigation.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.