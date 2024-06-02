Three people from Kitchener arrested after victim sprayed with noxious substance: police

Three people from Kitchener have been arrested for multiple weapons-related charges after police say a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance.

Waterloo regional police were called to the Chandler Drive and Mowatt Boulevard area of Kitchener on Saturday around 11 a.m.

They said a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance and sustained facial injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male, a 24-year-old man, and a 43-year-old woman. They have been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.