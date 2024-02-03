Three people found unresponsive at Wellington County home

KITCHENER
    One person is dead after emergency services found three people unresponsive at a home near Arthur Saturday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to an unspecified medical emergency at the residence on Concession 9 around 10:45 a.m.

    Three people were found unresponsive and taken to hospital.

    One of them, a 28-year-old from South Bruce Peninsula, was pronounced dead at hospital.

    Police have not released the cause of death or said if the incident is being considered suspicious.

    There’s also no word on the condition of the other two people.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing and the coroner’s office has been notified.

    More to come.

