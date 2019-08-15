

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Haldimand County man.

Provincial police there say that they began investigating the death of Jason Robert Kerr, 32, in February of this year.

As a result, three people from Haldimand County have been charged.

Police say that Hillary Robertson, 29, and Terry Wood, 32, have been charged with the following:

Manslaughter

Criminal negligence causing death

Trafficking carfentanil

A third person, Jesse Wellings, 27, has also been charged with trafficking carfentanil, provincial police say.

"As a law enforcement organization, the OPP's role in this crisis is to investigate opioid-related incidents with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import, and traffic illegal drugs," Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor says in a press release.

The accused are being held in custody. They were scheduled to appear in a Cayuga court on Thursday morning.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.