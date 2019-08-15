Featured
Three people facing trafficking, manslaughter charges in man's death
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:32PM EDT
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Haldimand County man.
Provincial police there say that they began investigating the death of Jason Robert Kerr, 32, in February of this year.
As a result, three people from Haldimand County have been charged.
Police say that Hillary Robertson, 29, and Terry Wood, 32, have been charged with the following:
- Manslaughter
- Criminal negligence causing death
- Trafficking carfentanil
A third person, Jesse Wellings, 27, has also been charged with trafficking carfentanil, provincial police say.
"As a law enforcement organization, the OPP's role in this crisis is to investigate opioid-related incidents with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import, and traffic illegal drugs," Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor says in a press release.
The accused are being held in custody. They were scheduled to appear in a Cayuga court on Thursday morning.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.