Three people displaced by house fire in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Fire crews responded to a large house fire that left severe damage to a semi-detached home and three people displaced early Friday morning.

The Kitchener Fire Department told CTV News 10 trucks and 40 firefighters responded to the Overlea Drive residence around 2:24 a.m., and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Crews attempted an interior attack but were forced back due to high heat and strong flames that caused the roof to collapse.

An aerial ladder was brought in to extinguish the blaze from high above the structure.

No injuries were reported but the three people living in the home have been displaced.

Officials have yet to determine the cost of damages but expect the estimate to be significant.

Investigators haven't announced a cause or if the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Kitchener Fire said two trucks remain on scene and a portion of Overlea Drive remains closed.

This is a developing story. More information will be given when available.