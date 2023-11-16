Three people have been displaced after a fire tore through their home Thursday morning.

Woodstock Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Shea said crews were called to the house on Elizabeth Street around 9:42 a.m.

“We had heavy black smoke coming out of the eves and roof vents of this home upon arrival, you could see the smoke from a distance as you’re responding,” Shea said.

He said the three people inside the home made it out safely. Firefighters made an offensive attack and extinguished the flames.

There is substantial damage to the back of the house, along with the first and second floor, but investigators are still trying to determine where the fire started, Shea said.

He said crews will remain on scene to ensure hotspots don’t flare up again.