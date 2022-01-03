Three people assaulted and injured during disturbance in Kitchener
KITCHENER -
Three people were hurt after being assaulted on New Year's Eve in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police said they responded to a disturbance in the area of Kehl Street and Ottawa Street South around 10:55 p.m.
When officers arrived, the suspect collided with a police cruiser while fleeing the area in another vehicle.
Minimal damage was caused and no injuries were reported after the escape.
Three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the reported assault.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.